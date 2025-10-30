States in Emergency Mode as Trump GOP Refuses to Fund Food Aid for Poor Americans

By Jessica Corbett

As the Trump administration refuses to use existing federal funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, governors are stepping up to help the 42 million low-income Americans nationwide who are set to miss their collective $8 billion in monthly SNAP benefits, as long as the US government shutdown over healthcare continues in November.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared a state of emergency and committed an additional $65 million in new state funds for food assistance, bringing the total she’s announced in recent days to $106 million.

“The Trump administration is cutting food assistance off for 3 million New Yorkers, leaving our state to face an unprecedented public health crisis and hurting our grocers, bodegas, and farmers along the way,” she said in a statement. “Unlike Washington Republicans, I won’t sit idly by as families struggle to put food on the table.”

While Hochul’s funding for food banks and pantries has won her praise, Citizen Action of NY, Hunger Free America, and VOCAL-NY are calling on her to go even further. They said in a joint statement that “we agree that the federal government is illegally, immorally, and senselessly denying food assistance to 42 million people,” but “the facts don’t support Gov. Hochul’s claim that no state can fund SNAP benefits to their residents.”

“We urge her to use state funds to pay for all or some of November SNAP benefits, just as multiple other states have already done,” the groups said. They noted that Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Democratic Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer “committed to funding SNAP benefits for the entire month of November,” while Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a similar commitment for the first 10 days of the month, at which point the state government will revisit the situation.

Other governors are taking action more in line with Hochul. As the New York Times detailed: “California is releasing $80 million to bolster food banks in the state. Connecticut is allocating $3 million for that purpose, and Minnesota $4 million. On Thursday, Illinois set aside $20 million—$10 million from a new emergency reserve fund and $10 million from the state’s Department of Human Services—for seven food banks.”

“In Hawaii, Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat, is diverting a $100 million surplus from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program to help families with children pay their housing and utility bills, freeing up money in the family budget to be spent on food instead,” according to the Times.

Arizona Mirror reported that Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs “announced Wednesday that she would disburse $1.5 million in leftover American Rescue Plan Act Covid relief funds to Arizona food banks, and that she would put another $300,000 toward an emergency fresh food program called Food Bucks Now.”

See Also: ‘Don’t Let Kids Go Hungry’: Trump Panned Over Not Using Emergency Fund for SNAP