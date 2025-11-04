Sanders Warns Trump Will ‘Accelerate Movement Toward Authoritarianism’ If Dems Cave on Shutdown

If Democrats capitulate, Sanders warned, Trump “will utilize his victory to accelerate his movement toward authoritarianism.”

“At a time when he already has no regard for our democratic system of checks and balances,” the senator wrote, “he will be emboldened to continue decimating programs that protect elderly people, children , the sick and the poor while giving more tax breaks and other benefits to his fellow oligarchs.”

Sanders’ op-ed came as the shutdown continued with no end in sight, with Democrats standing by their demand for an extension of Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits as a necessary condition for any government funding deal. Republicans have so far refused to negotiate on the ACA subsidies even as health insurance premiums skyrocket nationwide.

The Trump administration , meanwhile, is illegally withholding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ( SNAP ) funding from tens of millions of Americans—including millions of children—despite court rulings ordering him to release the money .

In a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday, Trump again urged Republicans to nuke the 60-vote filibuster in the Senate to remove the need for Democratic support to reopen the government and advance other elements of their agenda unilaterally. Under the status quo, Republicans need the support of at least seven Democratic senators to advance a government funding package.

“The Republicans have to get tougher,” Trump said. “If we end the filibuster, we can do exactly what we want. We’re not going to lose power.”

Congressional Democrats have faced some pressure from allies, most notably the head of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), to cut a deal with Republicans to end the shutdown and alleviate the suffering it has inflicted on federal workers and many others.