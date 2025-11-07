ICE Raid at Chicago Daycare Condemned as ‘Domestic Terrorism’

Guzman spoke alongside Democratic US Reps. Mike Quigley and Delia Ramirez, who represent communities in the Rayito de Sol vicinity, after at least three armed federal agents arrived at the center at about 7:00 am Wednesday when the worker, Diana Patricia Santillana Galeano, was arriving at work along with parents and children.

Alderman Matt Martin told Block Club Chicago that the agents had followed Galeano to her job and chased her into the building, where they “tore her away” from the children and pushed her coworkers as they tried to intervene. They then dragged her outside with her hands pulled behind her back, before at least one agent reentered the building and, according to Ramirez, went from room to room and demanded to see evidence that other teachers were legal residents.

Galeano’s arrest and the raid took place in front of children and parents. The center closed for the day as other teachers expressed fears about coming to work.

“This is what’s happening right now via that force of terror called Homeland Security under [Secretary] Kristi Noem,” said Ramirez. “I went into the daycare this morning as part of rapid response and I see teachers, I see parents crying. They’re wondering, how could it be that the place where I send my children for eight hours when I go to work has been broken into by these masked agents with guns, running through the daycare?”