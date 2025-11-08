Trump Endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for 2026 Ohio Governor Race, Calls Him ‘Something Special’
Key Points:
Trump endorsed entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy for the 2026 Ohio governor’s race
He called him “something special” and praised his leadership qualities.
The endorsement came just hours after Ohio voters cast their ballots in the 2026 state elections.
In a recent Truth Social post, US President Donald Trump has openly shown his perennial support for entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He endorsed Ramaswamy for the upcoming 2026 Ohio governor’s race, praising him and stating that, if elected, Ramaswamy “will not let anyone down.”
Trump posted his comment on Truth Social on November 7, 2025, where he reaffirmed Ramaswamy’s candidacy for governor of the “great state of Ohio.” He began the post by reminiscing about his love for the state, situated in the Midwestern region of the United States.
“Vivek Ramaswamy is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio, a place I love and WON BIG, THREE TIMES — in 2016, 2020, and 2024!” wrote Trump.
He mentioned in the post about his association with the politician-entrepreneur. Trump wrote that he knows Ramaswamy “very well,” as they had competed against each other in the past.
He praised him by calling him “something special” and described him as “young, strong, and smart.” Along with calling him a “good person,” Trump listed a series of points that Ramaswamy will champion if elected. He emphasized that if Vivek Ramaswamy is elected in the next election for governor of the state of Ohio, he will be working “tirelessly” to cut down taxes.
He then added, “As your next governor, Vivek will work tirelessly to grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, promote MADE IN THE USA, and champion American energy DOMINANCE…”
The list of initiatives further included controlling migrant crime and ensuring that law and order are effectively maintained. The timing of Trump’s endorsement of Ramaswamy comes at a momentous time, as Ohio is seen slowly shifting toward the conservative camp.
Trump’s assurance that Ramaswamy “will be a great governor for Ohio” has given him a strong push in his campaign. He concluded his Truth Social post by writing, “HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN.”
Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?
Vivek Ramaswamy, 39, was the youngest presidential candidate in the 2024 presidential race. He is an American entrepreneur and the founder of the pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences.
Ramaswamy, a Harvard and Yale graduate, has an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion as of November 8, 2025, according to Forbes. He has previously served as the Co-Head of the Department of Government Efficiency along with tech billionaire Elon Musk.
The President’s strong support for Ramaswamy came just hours after Ohio voters casted their ballots in the 2026 elections to select the next governor and other state officials.
