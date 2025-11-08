Trump Endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for 2026 Ohio Governor Race, Calls Him ‘Something Special’

He mentioned in the post about his association with the politician-entrepreneur. Trump wrote that he knows Ramaswamy “very well,” as they had competed against each other in the past.

He praised him by calling him “something special” and described him as “young, strong, and smart.” Along with calling him a “good person,” Trump listed a series of points that Ramaswamy will champion if elected. He emphasized that if Vivek Ramaswamy is elected in the next election for governor of the state of Ohio, he will be working “tirelessly” to cut down taxes.

He then added, “As your next governor, Vivek will work tirelessly to grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, promote MADE IN THE USA, and champion American energy DOMINANCE…”

The list of initiatives further included controlling migrant crime and ensuring that law and order are effectively maintained. The timing of Trump’s endorsement of Ramaswamy comes at a momentous time, as Ohio is seen slowly shifting toward the conservative camp.

Trump’s assurance that Ramaswamy “will be a great governor for Ohio” has given him a strong push in his campaign. He concluded his Truth Social post by writing, “HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN.”