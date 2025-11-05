Dhoom Machale Echoes at City Hall as Zohran Mamdani Becomes New York City's First Muslim Mayor; Trump Drops Cryptic Message for Foe: ‘And So It Begins’
Key Points:
Zohran Mamdani becomes NYC’s first Muslim and youngest mayor at 34.
His grassroots campaign focused on housing, affordability, and public transit.
Mamdani’s “Dhoom Machale” victory moment drew a Truth Social reaction from Trump: “And so it begins.”
New York City has elected its youngest and first-ever Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani, on 4th November 2025. The 34-year-old state assembly member became the 111th mayor of NYC by defeating independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. He won by around 9 percent as returns were called with most ballots counted. He secured more than 50% of the vote, whereas Cuomo had about 41–42%, giving tough competition, and Republican Curtis Sliwa finished a distant third.
Mamdani’s path to City Hall was shaped by campaigns that emphasized economic measures concerning the everyday lives of New Yorkers, such as the cost of living, affordable housing, public transportation, and expanded childcare. He targeted younger and progressive voters through large, youth-focused grassroots operations, combined with door-to-door organizing, social media outreach, and a set of high-visibility community events. He connected more with young and working-class voters who were left behind by established politics, which turned his long-shot candidacy into a three-way race.
Zohran Kwame Mamdani was born in 1991 to academic Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair in Kampala, Uganda. His family moved to New York when he was young, and he grew up in Queens. He completed his schooling at the Bronx High School of Science and graduated with a degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College. He also served in the New York State Assembly, representing parts of Queens, and had earlier worked as a housing counselor and community organizer.
Mamdani's political career saw a rapid rise. He attracted a diverse range of communities, cultivating a profile as a progressive and democratic socialist. He used that position to challenge the established Democrats earlier in 2025. He has also maintained his pledge to work with city agencies and the private sector to balance ambitious goals with discipline, saying, “Bold does not mean reckless.” He also said, “This win is not about one person. It’s about what New Yorkers can achieve when we believe that our city belongs to all of us.”
U.S. President Donald Trump publicly criticized Mamdani, calling him a “communist” and threatening to withdraw federal funding from New York if Mamdani won. He even openly endorsed Andrew Cuomo, which gained a lot of attention during the final days of the race. There were even talks about around 9% of New Yorkers leaving the city if Mamdani became the new mayor of New York.
Now, he has become the mayor, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out. After his win, Mamdani said in a press conference addressing New York, “Donald Trump, since I know you are watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.” He even ended his speech with the background music “Dhoom Machale” from the Bollywood movie Dhoom, after marking his historic win with the words, “We have toppled a political dynasty.” Trump wrote on his Truth Social, “And so it begins,” as a reply to Mamdani’s win in New York City. [Rh]
Suggested Reading: