Dhoom Machale Echoes at City Hall as Zohran Mamdani Becomes New York City's First Muslim Mayor; Trump Drops Cryptic Message for Foe: ‘And So It Begins’

Mamdani's political career saw a rapid rise. He attracted a diverse range of communities, cultivating a profile as a progressive and democratic socialist. He used that position to challenge the established Democrats earlier in 2025. He has also maintained his pledge to work with city agencies and the private sector to balance ambitious goals with discipline, saying, “Bold does not mean reckless.” He also said, “This win is not about one person. It’s about what New Yorkers can achieve when we believe that our city belongs to all of us.”

U.S. President Donald Trump publicly criticized Mamdani, calling him a “communist” and threatening to withdraw federal funding from New York if Mamdani won. He even openly endorsed Andrew Cuomo, which gained a lot of attention during the final days of the race. There were even talks about around 9% of New Yorkers leaving the city if Mamdani became the new mayor of New York.