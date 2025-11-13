Longest US Govt. Shutdown Ends as Trump Signs Legislation to Fund Federal Operations (Ld)

The stalemate was broken when eight Democrats crossed the floor to vote with the Republicans to move the bill to a vote on Monday.

The range of federal operations, from air travel to programmes for subsidised or free food for the needy, can now resume, although it may take some time for all of them to be fully functional.

All federal employees will get their back pay, including those who could not work during the shutdown.

Some, like the air traffic controllers, airport security staff and certain categories of essential workers, worked without pay during the shutdown.

Referring to next year’s Congressional elections and the problems caused by the shutdown, Trump said at the signing, "I just want to tell the American people, you should not forget this when we come up to the midterms”.

However, Democrats’ leader in the House, Hakeem Jeffries, said, “Either Republicans finally decide to extend the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) tax credits this year, or the American people will throw Republicans out of their jobs next year”.

Under the legislation, most government operations will be funded till the end of the year, by when a budget will have to be hammered out.

Funding for some programmes like services for retired military personnel and food for the poor – estimated to number 42 million – will continue till September.

The House votes were mostly along partisan lines, 222 to 209, with six Democrats voting with the Republican majority, and two Republicans voting against it.

Although the standoff may have contributed to the Republican Party's reverses in elections this month – which Trump acknowledged – it was also taking a toll on Democratic Party supporters who worked for the federal government and were not receiving their salaries, and the poor who depended on government aid.

This wore out some Democrats in the Senate, who decided to end the shutdown.