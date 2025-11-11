Delhi Blast Highlights: Ammonium Nitrate’s Agricultural Value and Its Dangerous Potential

Ammonium nitrate is an inorganic compound that usually appears as small white granules or prills and dissolves readily in water. It contains nitrogen in two plant-available chemical forms: ammonium (NH₄⁺) and nitrate (NO₃⁻). This makes it attractive to farmers because it provides an immediately available nitrate source while also supplying ammonium that can convert to nitrate over time. Industrially, it is produced by reacting ammonia with nitric acid, concentrating the resulting solution, and forming solid particles. The product is hygroscopic (it absorbs moisture), highly soluble, and stable under normal conditions, but it can become hazardous if overheated, contaminated, or stored improperly.

On an industrial scale, ammonia and nitric acid are combined to form a concentrated aqueous solution of ammonium nitrate. That solution is then processed into granules or prills. Manufacturers commonly add anti-caking coatings or other treatments to improve flow and storage characteristics. Different product grades are produced to meet agricultural, industrial, or safety-related specifications.