Delhi Blast Highlights: Ammonium Nitrate’s Agricultural Value and Its Dangerous Potential

Ammonium nitrate, a widely used nitrogen fertilizer, can act as an oxidizer in explosives if improperly handled.
ANFO, a mix of ammonium nitrate and fuel oil, was likely used in the Delhi Red Fort blast, killing nine and injuring over twenty.
The incident underscores the urgent need for stricter regulation, safer storage, and stronger surveillance.
Ammonium nitrate (NH₄NO₃) is a white, crystalline salt formed from ammonia and nitric acid. It is widely used as a nitrogen fertilizer because it supplies nitrogen in both ammonium and nitrate forms, making it valuable for many crops. At the same time, certain physical forms of ammonium nitrate can act as a strong oxidizer in industrial explosives, so the substance must be handled, stored and regulated with care to prevent accidents or misuse.
Ammonium nitrate is an inorganic compound that usually appears as small white granules or prills and dissolves readily in water. It contains nitrogen in two plant-available chemical forms: ammonium (NH₄⁺) and nitrate (NO₃⁻). This makes it attractive to farmers because it provides an immediately available nitrate source while also supplying ammonium that can convert to nitrate over time. Industrially, it is produced by reacting ammonia with nitric acid, concentrating the resulting solution, and forming solid particles. The product is hygroscopic (it absorbs moisture), highly soluble, and stable under normal conditions, but it can become hazardous if overheated, contaminated, or stored improperly.
On an industrial scale, ammonia and nitric acid are combined to form a concentrated aqueous solution of ammonium nitrate. That solution is then processed into granules or prills. Manufacturers commonly add anti-caking coatings or other treatments to improve flow and storage characteristics. Different product grades are produced to meet agricultural, industrial, or safety-related specifications.
Its principal use is as a nitrogen fertilizer. Because it supplies both nitrate and ammonium forms of nitrogen, it is useful for crops that require quick nitrogen uptake as well as for applications where a steadier release is desired. It can be applied directly, blended with other nutrients, or dissolved for fertigation. Proper management is important because its high solubility can lead to movement in wet soils.
Certain low-density forms of ammonium nitrate are used as oxidizers in commercially manufactured blasting products for mining, quarrying and large construction projects. These industrial uses are subject to strict manufacturing and safety standards and are carried out by trained professionals.
Ammonium nitrate is also used in instant cold packs (where rapid dissolution absorbs heat), some chemical manufacturing processes, laboratory applications, and in freezing mixtures.
When combined illegally with a combustible fuel, ammonium nitrate can form an improvised explosive mixture that has been misused in attacks. Its relative availability and low cost have made such mixtures attractive to malicious actors. While these combinations are intended for industrial blasting in regulated contexts, their misuse has caused deadly incidents and therefore draws intense law-enforcement attention. The recent explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which caused multiple casualties, has been reported to involve such a mixture; investigations and forensic analyses are ongoing. This dual-use nature — legitimate industrial utility versus potential for abuse — is why stringent oversight is essential.
Although generally stable under normal conditions, ammonium nitrate presents real hazards. It is prone to caking from moisture uptake, can decompose at high temperatures, and may contribute to violent reactions if contaminated by combustible materials or confined during heating. Best practices call for dry, well-ventilated storage away from fuels and organic matter, control of heat sources, adherence to stacking and packaging rules, and limiting on-site quantities. Handling should follow regulatory guidance and industry codes to reduce risks of accidental fires, decomposition or diversion.
Because of its misuse potential, many countries regulate the sale, transport and storage of ammonium nitrate. Measures vary but commonly include vendor registration, purchaser verification, quantity limits, record-keeping, and mandatory reporting of suspicious purchases. Some jurisdictions classify mixtures above certain ammonium nitrate content thresholds as explosives, applying stricter controls. These rules aim to preserve legitimate agricultural and industrial uses while minimizing opportunities for diversion into criminal activity.
Operators in mining, construction and other industrial sectors work under licensing, safety and inspection regimes when using ammonium nitrate-based products. Manufactured blasting agents are produced to specification and handled by trained personnel under regulatory oversight. Maintaining tight inventory control, following approved storage protocols, and ensuring staff training are central to safe professional use. [Rh]
Suggested Reading: