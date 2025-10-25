Washington sanctions Ouagadougou for refusing to accept deportees from the United States

This story by Jean Sovon and Laura originally appeared on Global Voices on October 25, 2025.

Ibrahim Traoré, the President of Burkina Faso, has refused US President Donald Trump’s request to accept migrants deported from the United States. In retaliation, on October 9th, the US embassy in Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou, announced that it would be temporarily pausing visa services for Burkinabé applicants, forcing them to go to nearby Togo instead for visa applications.

Since his return to the White House in January 2025, Donald Trump has pursued a migration policy of systematically deporting what he calls “illegal immigrants” to their home countries or other states altogether.

Several African countries, such as Rwanda, Eswatini, Ghana, and South Sudan, have signed deportation agreements with Washington, agreeing to accept deportees, regardless of their country of origin. The Trump administration has since aimed to expand this list, showing a particular interest in Burkina Faso.

Since September 11, 2025, Burkina Faso has implemented a free-of-charge visa policy for all African nationals wishing to visit. This policy intends to promote tourism and Burkinabé culture and raise Burkina Faso’s profile abroad.

As Mahamadou Sana, the Burkinabé Security Minister and Police Superintendent, explains, this policy is in no way a deportation gateway: