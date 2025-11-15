Trump Removes Tariffs on Over 200 Food Items as Inflation Tensions Rise

US President Donald Trump has rolled back tariffs on more than 200 food products, including beef, coffee, bananas, tomatoes and orange juice, in an attempt to counter rising public frustration over high grocery prices. The move marks a sharp shift in policy for an administration that has long argued that sweeping tariffs do not contribute to a higher cost of living.

The decision was formalised through an executive order signed on Friday, 14 November 2025. It comes days after Democrats scored significant victories in off-year elections in Virginia, New Jersey and New York City, where voters cited affordability as their top concern. The tariff rollbacks will apply retroactively from midnight, 13 November 2025.

Grocery prices have risen steeply in recent months. Government data shows ground beef up nearly 13 per cent year-on-year and steaks almost 17 per cent, with both registering their highest increases in more than three years. Trump’s 50 per cent tariff on Brazilian beef, a major factor in those price jumps, is now being peeled back as part of the new package.

The tariff rollback is tied to fresh framework agreements with Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala and El Salvador. Once finalised, these deals will eliminate US duties on selected agricultural imports from the four countries. A senior administration official said the agreements were designed to bring down prices of items such as coffee and bananas and that retailers were expected to pass savings to consumers.