Lula Says Brazil, US to Hold Meeting to Discuss Trump's New Tariffs

Rio De Janeiro, Oct 16: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said that Brazil and the United States will hold their formal bilateral meeting on Thursday to discuss additional tariffs imposed by Washington on Brazilian products.

The meeting on Wednesday (local time) follows a virtual conversation earlier this month between Lula and US President Donald Trump.

"Tomorrow we'll have the negotiation talks," Lula said during an event in Rio de Janeiro.

"Instead of chemistry, what emerged between us was petrochemistry," he said, referring to Trump's previous comment about their "excellent chemistry" after a brief encounter at the UN General Assembly in September.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said Brazil will present strong economic arguments to reverse the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States on nearly 4,000 Brazilian products since August, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier on October 9, Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss strengthening economic ties between the two countries.