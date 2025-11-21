Border Patrol’s Secret Surveillance System Monitors Americans’ Driving Patterns

The Associated Press has exposed what it describes as a “mass surveillance network” being run by the US Border Patrol that is increasingly ensnaring US drivers who have committed no crimes.

In a report published on Thursday, the AP revealed that the Border Patrol has been using a “predictive intelligence program” that surveils and flags drivers as suspicious based solely on “where they came from, where they were going, and which route they took.”

The Border Patrol then passes this information on to local law enforcement officials, who will then pull over the targeted vehicles based on flimsy pretexts such as minor speed-limit violations, having tinted windows, and even having “a dangling air freshener” that purportedly obstructs drivers’ views.

From there, the drivers are subjected to aggressive questioning and vehicle searches that in some cases have resulted in arrests despite no evidence of criminal behavior on the part of the drivers.

To illustrate this, the AP told the story of Lorenzo Gutierrez Lugo, a truck driver whose work entails “transporting furniture, clothing, and other belongings to families in Mexico” across the US border.