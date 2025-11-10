BBC Director General Tim Davie Resigns Over Trump Speech Editing Row; the US President Hits Outs at BBC for ‘Doctoring’ his January 6 Speech

Prominent public broadcaster, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which has a history spanning a century, has once again come under fire for its editorial standards. On November 10, 2025, the head and Director-General of the BBC, Tim Davie, announced his resignation following the Trump speech editing row. His resignation marks the end of his 20-year career with the BBC.

Davie’s departure from the broadcasting service comes amid controversy over the editing of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2021 Capitol speech for a documentary. According to reports, Tim Davie and Deborah Turness, Chief Executive of News, are expected to apologize for allegedly misleading the audience by editing Trump’s speech.

See Also: ‘Mega-Layoffs’ Under Trump as Corporations Have Cut 1 Million Jobs This Year—Most Since 2003

The duo has stepped down from their respective positions following the backlash. However, this is not the first time the broadcasting service has faced criticism over its editorial and journalistic standards.

The editing row stemmed from one of the BBC’s documentary series, which allegedly misled viewers. The documentary, titled Trump: A Second Chance?, reportedly included edits that made it appear as though Trump was telling his supporters that he would join them at the U.S. Capitol to “fight like hell.” The documentary series was released just before the 2024 U.S. election.