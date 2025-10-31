Prince Andrew No Longer a Prince: King Charles III Kicks His Younger Brother Out of the Royal Palace and Strips His Title Amid Epstein Link

This recent announcement comes after a report indicated that the 65-year-old prince, Jeffrey Epstein, his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, and former film producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein were together at the Royal Lodge in 2006. The occasion for their appearance at a royal event was the birthday of Princess Beatrice, daughter of Andrew Windsor.

Andrew, who was once second in line to the royal throne, is expected to move to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk County. The private estate is owned by King Charles III, and some reports even suggest that the former prince might receive financial aid from the King himself.

The allegations against Andrew have been following him for years, even though he has denied them repeatedly. The serious accusations, which were also raised by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, have solidified permanently due to the viral photograph showing Andrew’s hands around Giuffre’s waist along with Maxwell.

She even wrote in her latest memoir, Nobody’s Girl, about the former prince, where she called him “entitled.” She wrote that the former Duke of York believed that it was his "birth right" to have sex with her.

The Epstein scandal and the late sex offender’s name will forever be a part of British royal history. The dark past of Epstein and Andrew has even followed his brother.

Earlier this week, during a cathedral visit in London, King Charles was heckled by a protester who asked him whether he was aware of his brother’s friendship with the late sex offender. The protester asked, “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?”

He also questioned the King on whether he had directed the police to cover up the scandal. The King ignored the mockery directed towards him and moved on, continuing to acknowledge the public.

From being the holder of a royal title for decades to now being stripped of his honours, Andrew’s indiscretions have placed him under intense public scrutiny. Has his recent exile made him a source of monumental ridicule for the British royal family in contemporary times?