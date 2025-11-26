Netizens Link Charlie Kirk Shooter to Far-Right Group—What is the Groyper Movement?

The fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September 2025 once again placed attention on a long running conflict inside the American far right. Kirk, a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump and head of Turning Point USA, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University. As investigators examine the motive behind the attack, online debate quickly focused on extremist circles that previously targeted him, most notably the Groyper network aligned with far right figure Nick Fuentes.

Authorities identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as a suspect in the shooting. Initial reporting noted that Robinson had no criminal history. Early speculation on social media linked him to Fuentes’ supporters, based on claims that Robinson had expressed admiration for Fuentes and hostility toward Kirk for being insufficiently conservative. None of these claims have been formally confirmed. Fuentes has dismissed the speculation and accused his critics of “framing” him and his followers without evidence.

“This is pure evil,” Fuentes said, responding to attempts to connect his movement to the shooting. He added that he and his supporters were being targeted “based on literally zero evidence” and urged his followers not to respond with hostility.

Kirk had long been a target of Groypers, who accused him of being too moderate and too close to mainstream conservatism – Kirk referred to them as ‘extremists’. The fatal attack therefore reignited a dispute that began several years earlier, during a period when Fuentes’ supporters attempted to push their ideology deeper into the Republican grassroots.