US Moves to Designate Branches of Muslim Brotherhood as Terrorist Organisations

President Donald Trump has directed US officials to begin the process of designating several Muslim Brotherhood chapters as foreign terrorist organisations, marking one of the administration’s most sweeping actions against the decades-old Islamist movement. The executive order, signed on 24 November 2025, instructs the State and Treasury Departments to evaluate branches in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon for blacklisting under US terrorism laws.

The White House said the Brotherhood’s regional chapters had supported Hamas and participated in activities that threatened American interests and allies. As an example, the order cites the Lebanese chapter’s alleged involvement in rocket attacks on Israel after the October 7, 2023 assault, carried out alongside Hamas, Hezbollah and other Palestinian factions.

The administration also accuses a senior Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood figure of calling for violence against partners of the United States and says Jordanian leaders have long provided material support to Hamas. The Brotherhood is banned and heavily repressed in Egypt, where it has been driven underground.

Under the order, the State and Treasury Departments must submit a joint report within 30 days recommending which branches should be designated under the Immigration and Nationality Act and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. A formal listing could follow within 45 days, making it illegal for anyone in the US to provide material support and significantly restricting travel and financial transactions.