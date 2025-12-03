‘Sounds Like Another Way’ to Cut Benefits as Trump Social Security Chief Aims to Slash Office Visits

“Under Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano, the agency is aiming to push people to interact with Social Security online instead of going to a field office or calling the agency, although Bisignano told lawmakers in June that, even with his focus on technology , the agency is not ‘getting rid of field offices,’ despite reports of planned closures ,” Nextgov/FCW reported Monday.

One anonymous SSA staffer told the outlet that agency leadership wants “fewer people in the front door and they want all work that doesn’t require direct customer interactions to be centralized.”

“They appear to be quietly killing field offices,” the staffer said.

The plan comes after the Trump administration carried out the largest staffing cut in SSA history, cutting the agency’s workforce by around 7,000. The cut left one SSA worker for every 1,480 beneficiaries, resulting in understaffed field offices and overwhelmed phone operations.

Beneficiaries have also repeatedly faced issues this year attempting to access the Social Security website, problems that SSA’s plan to curb field office visits could exacerbate.