Venezuela Says CIA-Linked Mercenaries Caught During ‘False-Flag Attack’

“Venezuela does not accept threats from any vassal government of the US. We are not intimidated by military exercises or war cries,” the statement says, adding that the country “will always defend its sovereignty, its territorial integrity, and its right to live in peace against foreign enemies and [their] vassals.”

Venezuela’s accusation came amid joint military exercises between the US and Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean Sea and follows a string of deadly US attacks on vessels the Trump administration claimed—without evidence—were transporting drugs bound for the United States. According to the Trump administration, at least 43 people have been killed in the US boat strikes in the southern Caribbean and Pacific Ocean since early last month.

See Also: Venezuela calls on UN to stop US military moves in Caribbean

Trinidad and Tobago challenged Venezuela to provide proof of the alleged false-flag operation and said the joint military operation with the United States “aims to bolster the fight against transnational crime and build resilience through training, humanitarian activities, and security cooperation.”

The Trump administration—which had already deployed an armada of warships and thousands of troops to the southern Caribbean—said Friday that it ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group off the coast of Venezuela, which possesses the world’s largest oil reserves.

The US has been meddling in Venezuelan affairs since at least the late 19th century, going back to the 1895 border dispute between Venezuela and Britain. Since then, the United States has helped install and prop up brutal dictators and assisted in the subversion of democratic movements, including by training Venezuelan forces in torture and repression at the notorious US Army School of the Americas.

In the 21st century, successive US administrations beginning with George W. Bush have tried to thwart the Bolivarian Revolution that was launched by former President Hugo Chávez and continued under Maduro. During the first Trump administration, Venezuela foiled an attempt by a group of mercenaries, including two Americans, to invade the country and topple Maduro.

Tens of thousands of Venezuelans have also died as a result of US economic sanctions, according to research from the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

Taunting the Venezuelan president during a Sunday appearance on CBS “60 Minutes,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said, “If I was Maduro, I’d head to Russia or China right now.”

However, senior Venezuelan officials waxed defiant in the face of the latest US threat.

“Once again, the empire and its accomplices seek to bend the sovereign will of the Venezuelan people through a criminal economic siege that flagrantly violates the Charter of the United Nations and international humanitarian law,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto said Monday.

“These actions are not only illegal,” he added, “they are an unconventional act of war that we are determined to face and defeat in all scenarios.”

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license . Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org

[DS]

