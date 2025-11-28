‘Genocide Is Not Over,’ Amnesty Leader Says as Israel Keeps Bombing Gaza

As Common Dreams reported on Wednesday, a new Trump administration plan to temporarily house Palestinians living in the Israeli-occupied parts of Gaza in “residential compounds” that they may not be allowed to leave is being condemned as “concentration camps within a mass concentration camp.”

Callamard noted that “Palestinians remain held within less than half of the territory of Gaza, in the areas least capable of supporting life,” and pointed to decisions from the United Nations’ top tribunal, the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“Still today, even after repeated warnings by international bodies, three sets of legally binding orders by the ICJ, and two ICJ advisory opinions, and despite Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law, both as an occupying power and as a party to an armed conflict, Israel deliberately continues not to provide or allow necessary supplies to reach the civilian population in Gaza,” she said.

Although Israel faces a genocide case at the ICJ, there have been “no prosecutions or investigations of acts of genocide by the Israeli authorities, at least none that has been publicly disclosed or acknowledged,” the briefing highlights. “On the contrary, atrocity crimes committed against Palestinians, including rape and other forms of sexual violence, torture and other ill-treatment of Palestinian detainees, continue to receive high-level political support in Israel and within the military ranks.”

“Not only has the level of dehumanization of Palestinians seen no decline post-ceasefire and the return of the hostages, but new death penalty legislation has been proposed which in its current wording means that it would be primarily applied against Palestinians,” the publication states. Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, gave the bill its first green light earlier this month.