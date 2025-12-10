U.S. Revokes 85,000 Visas in 2025 as Trump Administration Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

According to CNN, a senior State Department official said more than 8,000 of the revoked visas were student visas, over twice the number in 2024. The most common grounds for cancellation were DUIs, assaults, and theft, which together accounted for nearly half of all revocations. These individuals were described as posing “a direct threat” to community safety.

Officials said other cancellations stemmed from visa overstays, criminal concerns, and suspected extremist ties. The administration has also expanded continuous vetting to all 55 million foreign nationals with valid visas, allowing revocations whenever new information appears.

The crackdown accompanies other major policy moves: the US has paused immigration from 19 previously restricted countries, re-examined green card applications from “countries of concern,” halted asylum decisions, and suspended visas for Afghans who assisted US forces.