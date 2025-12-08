J.D. Vance’s Immigration Comment Triggers Hypocrisy Debate Online: Social Media Targets His Wife’s Roots



The comment was a reply to an X post featuring a Louisiana construction company worker who said, “No immigrants want to go to work.” J.D. Vance’s response in support of such a post drew attention online. Many accused him of inconsistency, arguing that his remarks contradicted his own family ties.



J.D. Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, is an American lawyer who was born and raised in San Diego, California. She is of Indian ethnicity, with her parents having migrated from the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. She attended Yale University and Yale Law School and later worked as a federal judicial clerk. She is the first Asian American and the first Hindu to serve as the Second Lady of the United States. She resigned from private practice and took on more public-facing roles following her husband’s national prominence in 2024.