Indian American Stand-Up Comedian Zarna Garg Faces Backlash Over “Indian People Love Trump…” Remark

American comedian Zarna Garg has found herself amid a storm of backlash and criticism following her recent appearance on The Daily Beast podcast, aired on November 30, 2025.

The podcast, hosted by Joana Coales, was a routine outing for the stand-up comedian and initially sparked no controversy. However, the conversation took a drastic turn when Garg claimed that the “Indian American community loves Trump.” Many netizens lost their composure after Garg asserted that the issue of “illegal immigrants” is not faced by the Indian diaspora.

While some called her out for speaking on behalf of the entire Indian community, others wondered who she was.

Zarna Garg was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and later emigrated to the United States to live with her sister. She is a writer, producer, and a well-to-do stand-up comedian.

According to her official website, where she explains her story and journey, she describes herself as “an Indian immigrant wife, mom, lawyer, screenwriter, producer, stand-up comedian, and all-around nosey, overbearing Indian auntie.”

Garg has been living in New York City with her family, on whom the majority of her stand-up acts are based. Her recent podcast appearance with her daughter, Zoya Garg, has intensified the discourse over whether her comment—“illegal immigration is not a major problem for the diaspora”—was a statement of ignorance.