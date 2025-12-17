Netizens Raise Conspiracy Narratives as MIT Nuclear Science Professor Shot at His Residence Dies

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office stated that the incident is being treated as an “active and ongoing investigation.” According to reports, the suspect has not been apprehended, and the motive behind the shooting has not yet been determined.

Massachusetts State Police have initiated a probe to apprehend the suspect behind the murder of the MIT professor. Brookline Police Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell said that the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds but refrained from providing any further details.

Loureiro’s predecessor, Dennis Whyte, who previously led the Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering, praised his qualities and stated that his loss is “immeasurable.” He said, “He shone a bright light as a mentor, friend, teacher, colleague, and leader, and was universally admired for his articulate, compassionate manner.”

See Also: 2025 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences: Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt for Showing How New Technology Can Drive Sustained Growth