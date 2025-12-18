US House Passes Bill to Criminalise Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors

The United States House of Representatives, on December 17, 2025, passed a bill that would criminalise gender-affirming medical treatments for minors. This bill marks a major legislative win for Republicans and a key priority tied to President Donald Trump’s campaign promises.

The bill, called the ‘Protect Children’s Innocence Act’, was introduced by Republican Party representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and passed by a vote of 216 to 211. It now moves to the U.S. Senate, where its future remains uncertain.

If enacted, the legislation would make it a federal crime to provide minors under the age of 18 with puberty blockers, hormone treatments, or gender-affirming surgeries. Health care providers, and anyone who facilitates or consents to such care, including parents, would face up to 10 years in prison and financial penalties.

“This important bill...will criminalize gender-affirming care on minors, not adults, on minors who have not yet grown up to make adult decisions,” Greene said ahead of the vote.

The bill expands existing federal definitions related to genital or bodily mutilation of a minor, explicitly criminalising female genital mutilation (FGM) while also banning medical procedures intended to change a child’s body to correspond to a sex that differs from their biological sex. Certain exemptions exist for rare medical conditions and emergencies, but none for mental health-related treatment.