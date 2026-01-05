Trump Warns Venezuela's Rulers To 'Cooperate' Or Pay A 'Very Big Price'

Maduro on January 4 was sitting in a US jail after being transported to New York following his capture by American forces in the strike that was condemned by Iran, Russia, and other allies of the South American country but hailed by Venezuelans living in exile.

A video posted by Fox News on social media showed Maduro, 63, being escorted by federal agents and telling reporters, "Good night, Happy New Year."

He and his wife -- who was also captured in the raid -- are scheduled to appear in court on January 5 to face drug charges.

In a news conference, Trump hailed the military operation in Venezuela but did not provide details of the action. A top US general said 150 US aircraft were involved in the strike following months of preparations.

Casualty figures were not revealed. Trump said some US personnel were injured but doing well. Meanwhile, Cuba said that 32 members of its security forces were killed in Venezuela during the US attack.

US To 'Run' Venezuela

Trump caused a stir when he said the United States will temporarily "run" the South American country "until such time as we can do a safe, proper, ⁠and ⁠judicious transition."

It wasn't immediately clear what Trump meant by having the United States "run" the country. He told reporters he was "designating people" from his cabinet to be in charge in Venezuela, without providing details.

US administration officials -- including Secretary of State Marco Rubio -- did not offer clarifications when pressed during January 4 TV news programs about Trump's plan.

Rodriguez Appears Conciliatory

Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered that Rodriguez assume the role of acting president of the left-wing government.

See Also: After Venezuela Assault, Trump and Rubio Warn Cuba, Mexico, and Colombia Could Be Next

Trump initially expressed support for Rodriguez, saying "she's essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again."

Rodriguez -- who is supported by the Venezuelan military -- first appeared defiant, calling Maduro the "only president" of the country and labeling the US strike a "terrible stain" on relations.

After Trump signaled he was ready to conduct a second wave of military actions in Venezuela if necessary, Rodriguez was more conciliatory, writing on social media early on January 5 that Caracas sought a "balanced and respectful" relationship with Washington

"We extend an invitation to the US government to work together on an agenda for cooperation that is aimed toward shared development," she wrote.

The US strikes in Venezuela and Maduro's capture were strongly condemned by some of Caracas's allies, as well as by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said the US military action sets a "dangerous precedent."

News agencies cited sources as saying the UN Security Council will meet at 10 a.m. on January 5 to discuss the US operation. Colombia, backed by Russia and China, requested the session, diplomats said.

Russia, Iran, Others Condemn Action

Moscow, which maintains close ties with Venezuela, said it was extremely concerned by reports that Maduro and his wife had been forcibly removed from the country and urged the United States to release them.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who has a history of exchanging threats with Trump, wrote on X that the US strikes on Venezuela had nothing to do with efforts to combat drug trafficking, adding that he doubted whether Washington could "run Venezuela remotely."

Some Kremlin critics consider Medvedev -- currently deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council -- an irresponsible extremist, while others say his statements reflect the thinking of many senior Russian policymakers.

Iran, another key ally of Venezuela, condemned the US attack, according to Iranian state outlet Press TV, saying the action violated Venezuela's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the UN charter.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who recently called Maduro "a great friend of Serbia," on January 3 said it was "clear" the international legal order and the UN Charter "do not function."