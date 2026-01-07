Purchase or Invasion? Trump Says Acquiring Greenland is a US Security Priority; Rubio Tells Lawmakers that Trump Aims to Acquire Greenland Through Negotiations, Not Force

After Venezuelan President Maduro’s capture on January 3, 2026, the President of the United States (POTUS) hinted at acquiring Greenland—a self-governing territory within Denmark next.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the POTUS aims to bring the territory under US control through negotiations with Denmark. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the recent ‘tough rhetoric’ from the White House does not indicate any immediate action by the US military.

Rubio told US lawmakers during a private briefing with congressional leaders that the Trump administration is not considering the use of force to take control of the Arctic island. In a recent statement, the White House said that Trump views acquiring Greenland as a national priority. This stance from the administration has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats.

See Also: Trump Warns Venezuela's Rulers To 'Cooperate' Or Pay A 'Very Big Price'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region.”

Reports claim that Rubio has said Trump aims to pressure Denmark into negotiations over Greenland’s future, but that military involvement in a potential seizure is not being considered. The clarification comes as Trump and his top aides have made tough statements on the Greenland issue and have not ruled out the use of force.

Trump has argued that acquiring Greenland is part of a broader strategy. He said that acquiring Greenland would help counter Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic. Trump’s close adviser, Stephen Miller, said in a television interview that he would not rule out military action, adding, “Nobody’s going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland.”