US Supreme Court Ruling Reduces 18% Reciprocal Tariffs on India

Manoj Mishra, Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat stated, “Any attempt to levy such tariffs would require Congressional approval. This is likely to give much-needed relief and a competitive boost to Indian exporters, while also paving the way for potential refunds of tariffs collected without adequate legal basis.”

In a recent development, the White House has clarified that US trading partners, including India, will pay a 10% tariff. ANI reported that Trump has signed an executive order imposing a 10% tariff on imports from all countries.

Even after the court’s ruling, the US is expected to continue relying on sector-wise tariffs under Section 232 in strategic sectors. Experts have said that this will highlight the importance for Indian exporters of advancing bilateral trade agreements to secure durable tariff certainty and stable market access.

In a major setback to President Donald Trump’s economic agenda, the US Supreme Court on 20 February, 2026 struck down most of his sweeping tariffs, ruling that he lacked authority under a 1977 emergency law to impose broad import levies on America’s trading partners across the world, including India.

The ruling marks a rare instance of the conservative-led court reining in Trump’s use of executive power. According to POLITICO, the court in a 6-3 decision struck down the tariffs, calling it “a major repudiation of a core piece of Trump’s economic program.”

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, said: “The President asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope. In light of the breadth, history, and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear congressional authorization to exercise it.”

