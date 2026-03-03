Trump’s Unprovoked War on Iran Triggers 10% Spike in Global Oil Prices

Petroleum industry analyst Patrick De Haan noted in a Monday update on his Substack page that gas prices in the US had already risen by roughly six cents in the last week, and that war with Iran would drive these prices higher.

“Developments surrounding Iran—particularly any threat to regional production or shipping flows—are likely to remain the dominant driver of oil prices,” wrote De Haan, “and could keep crude elevated or push it higher if tensions intensify further.”

A Sunday research note from Wells Fargo cited by CNBC drew attention to the importance of the Strait of Hormuz, which the Iranian government closed off over the week and which is used to transport roughly 20% of the global supplies of petroleum and liquified natural gas.

According to Wells Fargo, a “prolonged” closure of the strait would result in “an oil shock to $100+ per barrel,” which it described as the “worst-case scenario” for global stock markets.

In addition to closing off the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has also been launching attacks on other nations’ energy infrastructure.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery at Ras Tanura had to cease operations on Monday after being struck in a drone attack.