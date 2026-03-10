Trump Claims the War in Iran Will End ‘Very Soon,’ Warns Tehran Not to Try ‘Anything Cute’; Tehran Responds to Threats

The war in Iran has created a ripple effect across the globe, from surging oil prices to threats to the global economy. Following the fall of the Ayatollah regime and the assassination of Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, in a large-scale U.S.-Israeli airstrike, the global economy has been in shambles.

Trump claimed that the Iran-Israel conflict will not last long but hinted that the war could escalate further if the Islamic Republic hinders global oil supplies.

He said during a press conference in Florida that Iran's leadership is trembling since the attack and that the Islamic nation has "lost everything." "Very soon. Look, everything they have is gone, including their leadership," he said while responding to a reporter who asked whether the war would conclude in the coming weeks.

He called the operation, Epic Fury, conducted by the U.S. and Israel, "very effective" and "very powerful." The President of the United States (POTUS) also said that the attack has severely weakened multiple layers of Iran’s leadership.

The POTUS referred to the large-scale military operation against Iran as an "excursion." He said, "This was just an excursion into something that had to be done. We’re getting very close to finishing that too." He further added that Iran was attempting to take over the Middle East and "destroy Israel, so we stopped it with good timing," said Trump. He expressed the honour of the U.S. in being part of the operation and warned Tehran against any further escalation.

He has previously warned Tehran of stronger retaliation if the conflict escalates further. The POTUS threatened Iran in an interview with CBS, saying, "They have shot everything that they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute, or it's going to be the end of that country." Trump has not shied away from issuing alarming warnings to the Islamic nation.

He took to his Truth Social account to write, "If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far."

He further laid out a strategy to take out "destroyable targets" in Iran that would prevent the nation from regaining its identity as a nation ever again. The escalating tensions in Iran have driven oil prices sharply higher across the world and hindered the supply of oil to global markets.

The Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps has reacted to Trump’s claim that the war will end soon. They stated that they ‘will determine the end of the war.’ According to Reuters, Tehran has said that it will not allow oil to be exported if the attacks against Iran continue. The Strait of Hormuz, situated between the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf, is a vital sea passage to global markets and acts as a major passageway for around a fifth of the world’s oil.

