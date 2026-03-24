‘A Declaration of War Against the Working Class’: Sanders Demands Bezos Testify Over AI Robot Plan

Sen. Bernie Sanders is demanding that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos testify about plans to use robots powered by artificial intelligence to replace human workers.

In a Monday announcement, Sanders (I-Vt.) cited a report published by The Wall Street Journal outlining Bezos’ ambitions “to raise $100 billion for a new fund that would buy up manufacturing companies and seek to use AI technology to accelerate their path to automation.”

The Journal obtained investor documents describing the new Bezos initiative as a “manufacturing transformation vehicle” that would buy up firms in key industries such as chipmaking, defense, and aerospace, and use AI to boost the efficiency of their operations.

Sanders, the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, warned that such a plan would risk putting millions of blue-collar manufacturing workers out of jobs.

Because of this, he asked Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), chairman of the HELP Committee, to demand that Bezos testify about his new project’s impact on the working class.

“We must demand that Mr. Bezos come before our committee to explain to the American people why he believes it’s a good idea to replace millions of American workers with robots,” Sanders said. “We need to understand what will happen to these workers... will they simply be thrown out on the street in order to make Mr. Bezos even richer?”