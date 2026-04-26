Trump Cancels Kushner-Witkoff Trip as Iran Suggests US Not ‘Truly Serious About Diplomacy’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday abruptly canceled a planned visit by two of his administration’s negotiators to the Pakistani capital for diplomatic talks to end his illegal war on Iran, complaining that the trip would be “too much work.”

The president announced his decision after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Islamabad on Saturday, writing in a social media post that he relayed to Pakistani officials “Iran’s position concerning a workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran.” Araghchi added that he has “yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy.”

Iranian officials said repeatedly in recent days that they had no intention of engaging in direct talks with the Trump administration this weekend as long as the US naval blockade remained in effect. Despite clear statements from Iran’s leadership, the Trump White House insisted that special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff would be holding another round of direct negotiations with Iranian officials in Islamabad after earlier talks ended without a deal.