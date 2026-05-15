California Officials Accuse Trump Admin of ‘Political Retribution’ as Vance Suspends Medicaid Payments

Vance also warned that all 50 states could soon see federal funding for their Medicaid Fraud Control Units frozen if they fail to “aggressively prosecute Medicaid fraud.”

“We can turn off other resources within their state Medicaid programs as well,” said the vice president.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has frequently sparred with the Trump administration, said Vance and Oz were “attacking programs that keep seniors and people with disabilities OUT of nursing homes,” which are far more expensive to run than home healthcare agencies.

Newsom said the growth of the state’s In-Home Supportive Services program has saved taxpayers “$107,000 per person” by reducing reliance on nursing homes.

“MAGA hates in-home support programs—which help people stay out of costly institutional settings like nursing homes and get the care they deserve, typically from loved ones,” said Newsom.

Newsom also said the Trump administration had informed state officials that the deadline to review California’s Medicaid records “before deciding whether to defer funding” would be later in the month.

Democratic members of Congress warned that their constituents rely heavily on Medicaid, with seven out of 10 of the congressional districts with the highest Medicaid enrollment located in California.