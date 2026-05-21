‘AIPAC Lost!’ Democratic Socialist Chris Rabb Wins US House Primary in Pennsylvania

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, a vehement supporter of Israel who butted heads with Rabb over US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the state, also reportedly worked behind the scenes to defeat the progressive.

With 92% of votes in early Wednesday morning, Rabb had secured 44.3% of the vote compared to 24.1% for Stanford and 29.5% for a third candidate, Sharif Street.

Chants of “AIPAC lost!” rang out at Rabb’s victory party in Philadelphia.

In a victory speech to supporters, Rabb said his campaign—which also centered on his calls for Medicare for All; a Civilian Climate Corps to work toward decarbonizing the US economy; and universal basic guarantees for housing, childcare, and other essentials—had been dismissed by the Democratic establishment

“They told me this wasn’t possible. That’s what they said,” said Rabb. “I don’t know who ‘they’ are, but I know who we are. I’m looking at ‘We the People.’ And I’m not talking about ‘We the People’ 250 years ago. That was a much smaller ‘we.’”

Rabb was outspoken in his criticism of the Democratic establishment during his campaign, and said in a one interview that a key question facing the party is whether it is “prepared to listen to the base that demands this progressivism because what many people are calling progressive are pretty much standard things in other nations where universal healthcare is the thing, where there’s no notion of healthcare insurance, it’s just healthcare.”

Rabb secured endorsements from influential progressive leaders including US Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), and Summer Lee (D-Penn.) as the election drew near.

Should he win the general election in the deep-blue district in November, journalist Prem Thakker noted, he’ll be one of at least four democratic socialists in the US Congress, including Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).