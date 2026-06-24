Platner Says Collins Is ‘Lying Through Her Teeth’ in Her Latest Defense of Kavanaugh Vote

“Susan Collins is lying through her teeth,” Graham Platner, the Republican incumbent’s Democratic challenger, said in a statement. “Roe v. Wade was not overturned 6-3. That is a lie. It was 5-4. Brett Kavanaugh was the deciding vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, and Susan Collins was the deciding vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court.”

“And let’s be very clear: Everyone knew that Brett Kavanaugh would overturn Roe,” Platner continued. “She can lie and say she was misled. She can claim she’s disappointed. But the reality is, she knew exactly why Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh—and she voted to confirm him anyway.”

Collins said last week that she doesn’t regret voting to confirm Kavanaugh in 2018, despite the devastating impact of the high court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. A new analysis by the National Partnership for Women & Families found that “more than 47 million women of reproductive age live in states with clinic closures” or “states that have attacked access to medication abortion” in the aftermath of Dobbs.