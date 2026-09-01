Trump Accused of Using Iran War Energy Crisis as ‘Cover for a Resource Grab’ in Venezuela

Trump announced the deal with Venezuela on Friday, which marked six months since the US and Israel started bombing Iran.

“Oil reserves in Venezuela will do nothing to lower families’ bills today,” said Rosenbluth. “Increasing production of this extremely heavy and dirty crude would take years and billions of dollars. A bet on new Venezuelan oil production that may take a decade or more to materialize is a bet against solving the climate crisis already destroying lives and livelihoods every day. The immediate winners are the oil companies and private investors given access to Venezuela’s resources, while Venezuelans lose sovereignty, and communities in Venezuela and along the US Gulf Coast face more pollution and harm.”

“Trump’s attacks on Iran and Venezuela expose the vicious cycle of fossil fuel dependence: Wars secure access to oil, oil fuels violence and militarization, prices become more volatile, and fossil fuel companies profit while ordinary people pay,” Rosenbluth added. “Real energy security comes from phasing out fossil fuels and investing in affordable, renewable energy.”

Gerald Kepes, president of the consultancy firm Competitive Energy Strategies, noted in an interview with NPR that the US has no “government-owned operational capability per se in the oil and gas sector,” raising the question of “who’s going to operate on the ground?”

Chevron is currently the only US oil company actively producing in Venezuela. NPR reported that “there’s a private Venezuelan company involved in the deal,” but the details remain murky.

[VP]