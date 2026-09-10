Trump Promises $5,000 Dividend To Every Adult Citizen If Republican Party Wins Midterm

"But what we're doing is because we've done so well, and because our country is making so much money that only I can make this promise to you, and here is my promise: If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them, because of our tremendous economic success, like in history we've never had anything like what's happening, but because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000," Trump said.