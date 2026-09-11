Trump EPA Accused of Endangering Public as Study Highlights ‘Hidden Health Costs’ of Data Centers

As President Donald Trump claims that US communities fighting against artificial intelligence data centers are promoting “poverty, crime, and squalor,” a Thursday report details how his administration “is weakening or proposing to weaken pollution and permitting safeguards” for such facilities, to the detriment of public health.The Environmental Protection Agency’s “mission is to protect human health and the environment,” notes the new report. “Yet Administrator Lee Zeldin has made turning the United States into the ‘AI capital of the world’ a pillar of EPA’s work.”

“The Hidden Health Costs of AI Data Centers”—from the Environmental Protection Network (EPN), which is made up of hundreds of former EPA staffers—documents “at least 30 federal actions since January 2025 that could increase pollution-related health risks, weaken protections that would otherwise reduce those risks, or shift more costs onto families and communities.”

As the document details: “17 of the 30 explicitly cite or target AI or data centers in the action itself or in an agency statement specifically describing or justifying that action. The remaining 13 affect how data centers are powered, what pollution safeguards apply, how projects are approved, or how federal requirements are enforced.”

The report points to the EPA policy that “made it easier for some long-idled facilities to restart without triggering the major air-permitting requirements,” as well as its proposed elimination of federal carbon pollution standards for fossil-fueled power plants and some outstanding state clean-air requirements for areas that failed to meet ozone standards.

The publication also notes the EPA’s extended deadlines for several coal-plant wastewater requirements, newly regulated coal-ash units, the 2024 oil and gas standards, and for states to submit plans to reduce visibility-impairing pollution. The agency further interpreted a policy on nonemergency backup generator use that it framed as a move supporting AI and data centers.

It’s not just the EPA. The US Department of Energy “authorized grid use of backup generation at data centers and other major facilities during emergencies,” the report explains, while the Army Corps of Engineers “expressly named data centers as examples of commercial development covered by” a streamlined water permit.

“No study has yet calculated the combined health effects of these actions, but the direction is clear,” the report says. It cites a study from this year that estimates air pollution related to data centers “could impose roughly $11.7 billion to $20.9 billion in annual public health costs by 2028,” and “contribute to roughly 600,000 asthma symptom cases and 1,300 premature deaths.”

Dan Costa, who spent about 35 years at EPA studying the impact of air pollution on human health and led its national research program on air quality, climate, and energy, said that “the existing health study gives us a picture of the potential health burden under particular data-center growth and emissions scenarios.”

“But it does not estimate the additional health effects of the 30 federal policy actions EPN documents,” he stressed. “That is the analysis EPA should be doing now: Measuring what these sources actually emit, modeling both local and regional air-quality effects, and translating those changes into health impacts.”

In addition to laying out the Trump policies and their risks, the publication highlights how his agenda on AI data centers conflicts with voters’ wishes. An April poll conducted by YouGov for EPN found that: