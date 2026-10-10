‘He’s Desperate’: AIPAC Begins Spending Against Abdul El-Sayed to Boost Mike Rogers

In August, Axios reported that Rogers’ allies asked AIPAC not to advertise on behalf of the Republican candidate, an apparent acknowledgment of the group’s political toxicity amid Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza. Rogers himself spoke with AIPAC’s chair in August, according to Axios, and the group subsequently “shelved an already-cut video ad targeting” El-Sayed.

In response to the FEC report, El-Sayed wrote on social media that “you know Mike Rogers is in trouble when he begs AIPAC to start spending against me.”

“Why do they hate me?” he added. “Because I want to keep your tax money here to spend on your kids rather than spend it to kill kids somewhere else.”

AIPAC’s United Democracy Project (UDP), which has spent aggressively against progressive Democrats across the country in recent elections, poured tens of millions of dollars into El-Sayed’s Democratic primary contest against Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.). The group signaled after El-Sayed’s victory that it was prepared to spend heavily on Rogers’ behalf.