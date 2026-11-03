US Strikes Iranian Island As Trump Downplays Prospect Of Renewed Conflict

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.



By Alex Raufoglu

WASHINGTON -- The United States struck Iran's strategic Qeshm Island on November 2, US officials confirmed, in the latest in a series of previously undisclosed military operations against Iran that have continued even as President Donald Trump plays down the prospect of renewed large-scale fighting.

The strikes come just hours before the November 3 US midterm elections and follow a shift in Trump’s public rhetoric.

After weeks of warning that Washington could resume a major military campaign against Tehran after the vote, the president ruled out an immediate attack and pointed to the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough. Asked whether he was considering striking Iran after the midterms, Trump told reporters, "No."

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But administration officials told The Wall Street Journal that the president was still weighing his options, underscoring the contrast between his public assurances and the military operations continuing behind the scenes.

The latest attack was part of a series of limited US strikes carried out secretly in recent weeks, according to the newspaper, which cited US officials. Some described the operations as defensive, aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

One US official told The Wall Street Journal that the administration deliberately kept the campaign quiet to avoid signaling an intention to resume major combat operations.

Iranian state media outlet IRNA reported explosions on Qeshm Island on November 2.

The Pentagon referred questions to US Central Command, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment from RFE/RL.

Senior US officials later confirmed to RFE/RL that American forces carried out limited strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, saying the operation was intended to protect US assets in the region after Iranian fire was directed at a US aircraft.

Strategic Island At The Center Of The Strait

Qeshm sits at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime routes for energy shipments.

The island is home to a large underground missile facility, a naval base, and a major desalination plant, according to The Wall Street Journal. It has been targeted by US forces in previous rounds of fighting, and US officials have also discussed the possibility of seizing it.

Jason Brodsky, policy director at the nonprofit organization United Against Nuclear Iran, told RFE/RL that the latest strikes were intended to weaken Tehran’s ability to disrupt shipping rather than necessarily force a change in its political calculations.

“The US is aiming to degrade Iranian capabilities to threaten the Strait of Hormuz,” Brodsky said. “This is not meant to change Iranian decision-making calculations necessarily, but it does blind and deprive the Iranian regime from harassing commercial ships. And that’s fundamentally in US national security interests.”

The Qeshm operation follows a series of limited US actions against Iranian military and maritime targets, including previous strikes on missile-launch sites, an attack on a dhow several days ago, and a strike on a commercial vessel that attempted to break the US blockade of Iranian trade some weeks ago.

Trump Softens Rhetoric As Diplomacy Remains In Play

The strikes come amid renewed diplomatic signals from Washington and Tehran, even as the military confrontation remains unresolved.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance have recently suggested that negotiations aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear program could produce an agreement. Trump also said on social media that falling oil prices reflected a growing sense that there would be no renewed war with Iran.

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Vance has said Washington has made progress in negotiations, while Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told reporters in Tehran on November 2 that “the ball is in the US court” when it comes to a possible deal.

“Our demands have been stated very clearly and transparently, and Iran’s demands are reasonable and logical,” Baghaei said.

Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, have warned that Tehran would retaliate within and beyond the Middle East if Washington reignited the conflict.

For weeks, Trump had suggested that a return to full-scale military operations could follow the midterm elections. Senior administration officials have debated further air strikes and presented the president with a range of options, including tighter economic sanctions and an expanded blockade of Iranian trade.

US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper visited the White House last week to brief Trump on the conflict, The Wall Street Journal reported. The military has also moved additional missile defenses and munitions into the region in recent weeks, laying the groundwork for potentially broader operations.

US officials have also told Persian Gulf countries to prepare for a short, intense military campaign shortly after the election, according to the newspaper.

Analysts See Limited Risk Of Iranian Retaliation

Despite the risks of escalation, some analysts believe Tehran is unlikely to respond dramatically to the latest attack.

Brett Erickson, a Middle East analyst and sanctions expert at Obsidian Risk Advisors, told RFE/RL that the strikes were dangerous but did not represent a major change in approach.

“While these latest American strikes are certainly playing with fire, they are not a significant departure from the limited military engagements we have witnessed in recent weeks,” Erickson said.

“Iran has shown considerable restraint in responding to similar incidents, and I see little reason to believe this particular strike fundamentally changes Tehran’s strategic calculus,” he said.

Gregory Brew, an oil expert and senior analyst at the New York-based Eurasia Group, told RFE/RL that the latest attack and other recent reports suggest Washington has been actively contesting control of the Strait of Hormuz by striking Iranian targets along the coastline, rather than limiting its operations to intercepting missiles and drones.

“The reluctance to advertise these strikes suggests the US is wary of signaling a desire to escalate,” Brew said.

“Even more interesting is Iran's willingness to absorb the strikes rather than retaliate. Both sides, it seems, are observing certain risks of engagement as they fight over the status of the strait.”

Copyright (c)2025 RFE/RL, Inc. Used with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

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