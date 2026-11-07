As Trump Threatens to ‘Destroy the Rest of’ Iran, Top Democrat Vows Ending War Will Be One of ‘First Things We Do’

Nearly three-quarters of voters (74%) said that the war was a “crucial or major” factor in their vote, and 63% of them said they chose Democrats.

But even as members of his party, including Vice President JD Vance, state plainly that “the reason we lost is the war,” Trump has continued to defend it and suggested he may pursue deeper intervention.

“I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I’ll have to,” he told reporters in the Oval Office. “You’ll know soon enough.”

Trump has made similar threats to “annihilate” Iran, “blow up” the country, and eradicate the “whole civilization” for months. But now that the midterms are over, there are fewer political pressures holding him back from following through on these threats.

The administration reportedly has plans drawn up for a renewed, large-scale bombing campaign that could target the country’s energy infrastructure, military installations, and nuclear facilities, possibly with Israeli participation. Last month, it was reported that Trump was mulling dropping “the mother of all bombs,” the largest nonnuclear bomb in the American arsenal, on Iran, which poses the risk of massive civilian casualties.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who received a classified briefing about the plans days before the midterms, called them “insane” and said they involved deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in violation of international law.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.), the only Iranian American Democrat in the US Congress, said that Trump’s renewed threats on Thursday only increase the urgency of ending the war.

“He’s once again threatening the annihilation of a country of 90 million people,” Ansari wrote on social media. “A crime against humanity. Democrats must work urgently to end Trump’s reckless war of choice when we take back the House and the Senate. Enough is enough.”

A “flurry of diplomatic activity” has followed the midterms, according to reporting by Axios’ Barak Ravid. Iranian negotiators have spoken with regional mediators about a possible deal for the US to lift its naval blockade and release some of Iran’s frozen funds in exchange for nuclear talks and an end to Iran’s travel restrictions through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the same report, US Central Command was “finalizing preparations” to restart major combat operations in Iran, though there has not been an official directive from Washington.

“The American people delivered a clear mandate to end the illegal war on Iran,” said the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) on Thursday. “Trump instead suggests he may escalate the war and commit war crimes to ‘destroy the rest of’ Iran. This is outrageous and unacceptable.”