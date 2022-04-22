India-UK initiative creating the first digital platform for culture-seekers across the globe

'Festivals From India', an India-UK initiative for art and culture and the first digital platform created to showcase hundreds of Indian art and culture festivals for culture-seekers across the globe, was launched on Wednesday.



Made possible by the British Council and designed and developed by ArtBramha (a sister concern of the Art X Company), the platform will celebrate arts, cultural diversity and the coming together of communities.



The platform hosts festivals from across a range of genres including art and craft, design, dance, films, folk arts, food and culinary arts, heritage, literature, interdisciplinary and/or multi-arts, music, new media, photography, theatre and visual arts, among others, across locations and languages.



The platform also hosts a range of hidden gems, select LGBTQIA+ festivals as well as online versions of festivals live-streamed for audiences worldwide.



"Festivals From India aims to be a window to India's dynamic cultural festival universe. For an art lover, it will showcase the treasures of India's aesthetic largesse along with all the relevant information they need to make the journey to these festivals a wholesome and fulfilling experience. For artists and arts managers, it will curate the resources, information and opportunities needed for them to feel empowered to build a career in the festival sector in this space," says Rashmi Dhanwani, Partner, ArtBrahma, and Founder and CEO, Art X Company.



"We have made possible the Festivals from India platform with ArtBramha in India and the Audience Agency in the UK to develop new audiences and showcase the huge variety of arts and culture festivals here; develop business skills of festival managers with UK and Indian experts and grow international partnerships and networks with the UK and beyond. Backed by research, this new platform is a repository of guidance for families wanting to find a festival and for festival organisers wanting to make their event more accessible or find a job," added Jonathan Kennedy, Director, Arts India, British Council.