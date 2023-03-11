Attack on Ahmadiyyas in Bangladesh backed by Pak-based Jamaat-e-Islami

The attack on Ahmadiyas in Bangladesh was pre-planned by the Islamists backed by the Pakistan-based Jamaat-e-Islami and the militant outfits, an official said on Saturday.

"The trained armed cadres, equipped with lethal weapons, carried out attacks on the Ahmadiyya community," a senior official told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Militants used gunpowder and petrol during attacks on the Ahmadiyya community while it organized a 3-day Jalsa.

The attacks on March 3 in Panchagarh Sadar left two dead and over 100 injured.

S.M. Sirajul Islam Huda, Superintendent of Panchagrrh district police, said that 30 people were arrested for the attack in which gunpowder and petrol were used to set establishments afire.