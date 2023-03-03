Pakistan: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar blames Imran Khan's government for the economic crisis

He recalled that when the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ousted Khan through a no-confidence motion in April, the coalition government's leaders had decided to keep aside all political interests in the state's interest, The News reported.

"My presser today will be a reality check for Imran Khan," Dar said angrily as the PTI leaders have been calling him out since the rupee plunged to a historic low of 285.09 a day earlier, while February's inflation hit nearly a 50-year high of 31.5 percent.

A day earlier, the deposed prime minister took to Twitter to censure the PDM-led government for "slaughtering" the rupee bringing back his "regime change conspiracy" narrative imposed on Pakistanis by former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, Geo News reported.