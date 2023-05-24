Record-low births in S.Korea extend natural population fall

The number of babies born in South Korea fell to a fresh low in March, exacerbating the dire population crisis of Asia's No. 4 economy, new data showed on Wednesday.



Only 21,138 babies were born in March this year, down 8.1 per cent from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.



It marked the lowest number for any March since the statistics agency started compiling monthly data in 1981.



The number of babies born in South Korea has been falling on-year for 88 consecutive months, reports Yonhap News Agency.



A low birthrate has been one of the major crises for South Korea, with younger generations delaying or giving up on having babies due to the high housing prices and economic uncertainties.