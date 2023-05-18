Japan, South Korea Aim to Strengthen Ties at G7

The top leaders of Japan and South Korea will try to maintain momentum toward improved relations when they meet on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit that begins Friday in Hiroshima.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday, the final day of the three-day gathering, according to South Korean officials.

South Korea is not a member of the G-7 group of advanced democracies but was invited by Kishida as an observer, along with the leaders of several other non-G-7 states.

It will be the third recent meeting between Yoon and Kishida, who are charging ahead with expanded security and economic cooperation despite domestic pushback in each country.

Japan-South Korea ties have long been strained by disagreements related to Japan’s brutal 1910-45 occupation of Korea.

The stakes are high. Strong ties between Japan and South Korea, both key U.S. allies, could reshape the security landscape in Northeast Asia at a time of rising concern over China’s more assertive behavior and North Korea’s expanding nuclear arsenal.

Creating momentum

Yoon and Kishida have chosen to focus on shared challenges first, rather than wait for contentious historical disputes to be resolved.

A senior official in the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office defended the approach, saying cooperation on defense and economic issues will ideally “create a more positive atmosphere” in both countries that could eventually allow for progress in other more sensitive areas.

Tokyo is optimistic, in part because Yoon is only one year through his five-year presidential term, said the Japanese official, who spoke to a small group of reporters on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Yoon has pushed ahead with his Japan outreach, despite it being broadly unpopular with South Koreans.

South Korean critics say the relationship cannot be mended without more steps by Japan to address past abuses. But many Japanese conservatives oppose any further conciliatory measures, saying Tokyo should not be forced to continue apologizing for its history.