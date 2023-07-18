Report: 5.5 billion people could be affected by surface water pollution by 2100

More than half of the world’s population could be affected by surface water pollution by 2100, a new study said.

A team of international researchers found that poor surface water quality could affect 5.5 billion people by 2100, and people living in developing countries would be disproportionately affected, said the study published in the Nature Water journal on Tuesday.

Surface water pollution refers to the contamination of water bodies, such as rivers, lakes, and oceans, by harmful substances and pollutants from human activities or natural sources.

Climate change and socio-economic development (changes in population, land use, economic growth) are expected to affect water in the coming decades, said the study, which looked into their impacts on water temperature and salinity, organic and pathogen pollution.

The researchers found that Sub-Saharan Africa is likely to become a global hotspot of surface water pollution by the end of the century, irrespective of future climate and socio-economic scenarios.

“This occurs due to a combination of surface water quality deterioration and demographic changes (e.g., population growth),” the main co-author of the study, Edward Jones from Utrecht University in the Netherlands, told RFA.

According to the study, the number of people exposed to pollutant concentrations could more than double under the most optimistic future scenario and rise up to five times under pessimistic assumptions