Satish Golcha Appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner After Attack on CM Rekha Gupta

Satish Golcha, Director General (Prisons), took charge as the new Commissioner of Police, Delhi, on August 21, 2025, a day after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public hearing at her Civil Lines residence.

Officials confirmed that Golcha, a 1992-batch IPS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, replaced SBK Singh. Singh had been holding interim charge since August 1, following the retirement of Sanjay Arora.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order announcing Golcha’s appointment. The notification stated: “With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT:1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders.”

The change in leadership came a day after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a weekly Jan Sunwai. According to police, the attacker, identified as 41-year-old Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya from Rajkot, Gujarat, posed as a petitioner before slapping, pushing, and pulling the Chief Minister by the hair. Security personnel restrained him immediately and arrested him at the spot.

The incident raised questions regarding the security arrangements for the Chief Minister. Opposition leaders demanded accountability from the Delhi Police over the lapse.

Satish Golcha was born in April 1967. He has held several key positions in the Delhi Police in his career spanning over three decades. Golcha has served as Special Commissioner (Intelligence), Joint Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner of Police. He was Special CP (Law & Order) during the northeast Delhi riots.

He also served as Director General of Police in Arunachal Pradesh before being posted as Director General (Prisons) in Delhi. Golcha joined the Indian Police Service in October 1992. His career includes assignments in both Delhi and Union Territories under the AGMUT cadre.

The appointment places him in charge of the national capital’s police force at a time when security arrangements for the state government are under scrutiny.

Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh, who had been acting as Commissioner for 20 days after Sanjay Arora’s retirement, will now hand over responsibilities to Golcha. The Delhi Police stated that an investigation into the Civil Lines incident is ongoing, and the accused remains in custody. [Rh/Eth/VS]

