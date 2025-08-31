Putin In China And Four Other Things To Watch At This Year's SCO Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are attending a two-day summit in China where Xi Jinping will aim to hone his vision of an alternative world order.

More than 20 leaders are gathering in the northern port city of Tianjin on August 31 to September 1 as China hosts the bloc’s annual summit to discuss regional security and trade issues against the backdrop of rising tensions with the West.

The summit is also an opportunity for China to portray itself as the leader of the Global South while convening one of the world’s largest regional organizations that accounts for around one-quarter of global GDP and roughly half of its population.

Here are the storylines to watch at this year’s summit.

1. Another Episode Of The ‘Putin And Xi Show’

Following a flurry of diplomacy around the war in Ukraine, including a summit with US President Donald Trump, all eyes will be on Putin as he meets the Chinese leader.

“The SCO has become something of a Putin-Xi show,” Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin, told RFE/RL. “It’s less about the summit itself and more about the meetings on the sidelines.”