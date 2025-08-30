Putin expects Tianjin summit to inject new momentum into SCO

Moscow, Aug 30 (IANS): President Vladimir Putin has expressed expectation that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tianjin Summit will inject powerful new momentum into the organization.

In a written interview on the eve of his visit to China to attend the summit and China's V-Day commemorations in Beijing, Putin expressed expectation that the summit will strengthen the SCO's capacity to respond to contemporary challenges and threats, and consolidate solidarity across the shared Eurasian space. "All this will help shape a fairer multipolar world order," he said.

The SCO's appeal lies in its simple but powerful principles: a firm commitment to its founding philosophy, openness to equal cooperation, not targeting third parties, and respect for the national characteristics and uniqueness of each nation, he said.

"Drawing on these values, the SCO contributes to shaping a fairer, multipolar world order, grounded in international law, with the central coordinating role of the United Nations," he said.