Trump Aide Peter Navarro Calls Ukraine Conflict “Modi’s War,” Blames India for Fueling Russia

New Delhi, 27 August, 2025: White House trade adviser and top aide of Donald Trump Peter Navarro has launched a blistering attack on India. He blamed New Delhi for indirectly fueling Russia’s war in Ukraine. He said that through its continued purchase of discounted Russian crude oil, India is fueling Russia’s military. Navarro referred to the Ukraine war as “Modi’s war.” He argued that the “road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi.”

The remarks came just hours after President Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian goods took effect on 27 August 2025, doubling the 25% duties already imposed earlier this month. The move is aimed at punishing India for what Washington calls its support of Moscow’s “war machine.” After continuous allegations by U.S. President Donald Trump, Navarro’s crude remarks on PM Modi have sparked tensions.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Navarro directly linked India’s oil imports from Russia to Ukraine’s continued suffering, claiming that Moscow uses the revenue to fund its military campaign. He said the tariffs could be reduced immediately if India stopped buying Russian oil, adding: “Instead of siding with democracies, you are getting in bed with authoritarians.”

Navarro argued that India’s purchases give Russia the financial resources to prolong the war. Russia uses the money India gives them as funds and kills more and more Ukrainians, forcing Kyiv to depend more heavily on U.S. and European aid. He claimed this placed an unfair burden on American taxpayers and businesses.