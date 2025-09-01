A day in the life of a Central Asian tortoise

SB: The viewer follows a day in the life of the tortoise, which represents the entirety of the two-to-three month active window in the life of a tortoise of the Ustyurt. It emerges in late March, it mates and feeds, and then in May returns to its very long hibernation. I wanted to show the Central Asian tortoise living its true, bold, wild life, because it's something that is not commonly understood, or perhaps easy to imagine, and that certainly includes myself. What does a wild tortoise's life look like? What makes up their day-to-day? And how has their life adapted to a place so extreme and vast as the Ustyurt Plateau? It is this age-old relationship between species and ecosystem. This is something I find really entrancing. The film is very much about the symbiosis of the plateau and the tortoise — a relationship more than 1 million years old. To me, this is where the film lies. We know that tortoises hibernate for a long time, but the Tasbaqa of the Ustyurt sleeps for up to 10 months. This is highly adapted, this is exceptional.