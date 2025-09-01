A day in the life of a Central Asian tortoise

By Vlast.kz
The vast Ustyurt Plateau, a transboundary clay desert spanning Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and western Kazakhstan, is home to the Central Asian tortoise, known as Tasbaqa in Kazakh.
Human activity represents the main threat to this and other species in the region. Tortoises are traded, unintentionally killed, or trapped in cattle trenches.
British director Saxon Bosworth recently completed his newest film, TASBAQA, a short documentary about the life of the threatened Central Asian tortoise.
Yuliya Zaugg, the director of the Tasbaqa Fund, an environmental conservation organization focusing on Central Asian tortoises, said the film gives tortoises a voice.
“Saxon’s film captures how a tortoise is meant to live, a way of life that might stop soon because its ecosystem is being threatened by human activity,” Zaugg told Vlast.
In July, Bosworth presented TASBAQA at the Royal Geographical Society in London. Vlast interviewed Bosworth about the film and the significance of the topic.
Albert Otkjaer (AO): What inspired you to make this film?
AO: What do you hope that people will take from the film?
This article is republished from GlobalVoices under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
(GlobalVoices/NS)
Also Read:
NewsGram invites you to join our exclusive Certification Program designed to help you excel in Journalism and Content Creation!
What You Get:
✅ Author Profile/Byline – Your own author page on NewsGram📝
✅ Certificate – Official recognition of your expertise 🎓
✅ Live Classes – Weekend sessions + One-on-one sessions on weekdays 🎥👨🏫
✅ Article Publication – Publish for free under expert mentorship 📰✍️
✅ Freelancing Opportunity – Potential to work with NewsGram in the future 💼🚀
📅 Limited slots available! Take the next step in your career and gain hands-on experience in digital media content writing.
Apply right now with a mail to education@newsgram.com.
For more details, see the Course Guide.